French Manufacturers Out in Force for DefExpo 2020

(Source: GICAN and GIFAS; issued Feb. 04, 2020)

The seven largest French defence companies (Airbus, Dassault, MBDA, Naval Group, Nexter, Safran and Thales) will be present at the exhibition, thus marking the strong commitment of the French defence industry to support the Indian armed forces.



They are accompanied by 15 very dynamic MSMEs exhibiting on the French Pavilion (Hall 3, R16 to R24, S18 and S19) or on their own with their Indian partners. The aerospace, naval and land sectors will be well represented.



The exhibitors on the French Pavilion, coordinated by GICAN in collaboration with GIFAS, will be: Arquus - Etienne Lacroix Group - Lynred - Rafale International - Rafaut Group – Roxel - RTSYS - Safran - Schneider Electric - Thales - Wartsilä Navy France.



Meetings have been scheduled all week long between the French manufacturers and Indian companies, prime contractors as well as SMEs.



His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, and Brigadier-General Cyril Crozes, Asia/Pacific Director of the Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), representing the Minister for the Armed Forces, will visit the show for official meetings with the Indian authorities. They will make a point of exchanging views with both Indian and French companies willing to develop their activities in both countries.



The French aerospace and naval industries, gathered by GIFAS (the French Aerospace Industries Association) and GICAN (the French Marine Industry Group) support the “Make in India” policy, in the fields of aerospace, maritime and defence.



With this consideration in mind, GIFAS, GICAN and SIDM will organize a seminar on 5th February at 3:30pm in the Seminar Hall 2. The intention is to further develop industrial partnership between French and Indian companies at all level of the production line.



Strategic relations between France and India in aerospace industry are long-lasting (for more than last 70 years). In 2018, a permanent presence of GIFAS in India has been established in New-Delhi to strengthen this strategic partnership and develop industrial relationship between India and France. At the end of 2019, 60 GIFAS members had a presence in India, through more than 75 establishments, 20 partnerships in joint venture, and more than 25 production facilities.



Major partner of the Indian MoD, companies of the French naval industry helps strengthen competences of the Indian prime contractors, system and equipment manufacturers. More than 15 French companies of the naval industry are located in India to work on the ongoing

programs.



GIFAS and GICAN work actively to link up French aerospace, maritime and defence companies with their Indian counterparts to contribute to the growth of the aerospace and maritime eco-system in India.





The French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) was created in 1908. It is an industry body that brings together more than 400 companies ranging from the main prime contractors and system suppliers to SMEs. GIFAS organizes the International Paris – Le Bourget Air Show every two years, which is the world’s premier aerospace event. GIFAS represents an industry whose 2018 sales turnover was € 65,4 bn, and that exports 85% of its output, directly employs 195 000 individuals and annually invests more than 11% of its sales turnover in R&D.



GICAN is a French trade union affiliating more than 190 manufacturers in the maritime and shipbuilding industry. It brings together the prime contractors, system and equipment manufacturers as well as SMEs and mid-caps that are involved in the design, construction, maintenance and implementation of naval vessels.



