Rosoboronexport to Organize Display of 1,000+ Pieces of Russian Military Hardware at DefExpo India 2020

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Feb 03, 2020)

Rosoboronexport JSC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will discuss joint projects with Indian partners and showcase around 1,000 pieces of military hardware at Defexpo India 2020, an International Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, to be held from February 5 to 9, 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.



"Under a strategic partnership, Russia and India are implementing major joint projects that fully comply with the Make in India program. Rosoboronexport is actively working with major Indian industrial companies – HAL, OFB, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamatics, etc – and we always appreciate the highest level of their expertise. Today, with the assistance of FSMTC of Russia and Rostec State Corporation, we have registered joint ventures in India to produce Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, whose indigenous content will reach 100%, and Ka-226T helicopters. At Defexpo India 2020, we expect to discuss on-going projects with our Indian colleagues and present a wide range of products from the Russian defense industry,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



At Defexpo India 2020, Rosoboronexport will organize a joint Russian exhibit located in Pavilion 6. It will encompass products from Russia’s major defense holding companies such as Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, Russian Helicopters, Techmash, Uralvagonzavod Corporation, United Engine Corporation (UEC), United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Schwabe, Morinformsistema-Agat and Rubin Aviation Corporation.



In addition, a number of companies will exhibit their products at the Rosoboronexport stand (R46), including Remdiesel, the manufacturer of Typhoon-K family of armored vehicles, Promtechnologia, the developer and manufacturer of ORSIS rifles, Automatika Concern, the developer and manufacturer of UAV countermeasures systems, as well as Argus-NV, Proekt-Technika Corporation, NPO RusBITech Research and Production Association, GIRD Group and Training Systems.



In 2020, Rosoboronexport will showcase the latest Russian weapons in Lucknow: Club-T mobile missile system, 300-mm 9K515 multiple rocket launcher (MRL), Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles, new tank and MRL ammunition, T-90MS MBT, Alexandrit-E mine countermeasures ship, upgraded Mi-28NE and Mi-171SH helicopters, and others.



A full-scale mock-up of the 57mm AU-220M automatic lightweight weapon station, developed and manufactured by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, will be on display at the Rosoboronexport stand. The system is intended to be fitted to IFV and APC chassis, as well as can be used as a stationary weapon to protect coastal installations and as an air defense system.



In addition, the Company will demonstrate scale models of the Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarine, Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile (SPAAGM) system, counter-drone systems, MKTG-500 mobile maintenance support system, Typhoon-K family vehicle, Ka-226T light utility helicopter and MiG-35 multi-functional front-line fighter.



At Defexpo India 2020, Rosoboronexport will make public presentations of the AU-220M weapon station, ORSIS small arms exhibited at its stand, legendary Kalashnikov assault rifles, Typhoon-K family of armored vehicles, and counter-drone systems.



