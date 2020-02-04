Singapore Airshow to Go Ahead with Reduced Attendance, Cancellations Over Virus (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 04, 2020)

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE --- The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest aerospace gathering, will go ahead as planned next week despite China’s virus epidemic prompting some firms to pull out, but a key meeting of aviation officials has been cancelled, organisers said on Tuesday.The trade portion of the airshow, held every two years, is set to begin on Feb. 11 under the shadow of the virus outbreak that has prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to contain the spread of infections.Singapore banned entry to all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China, which had raised concerns over the staging of the event.The move comes as the death toll in mainland China from the flu-like virus rose to 425, with two other fatalities reported in Hong Kong and the Philippines.The World Health Organization last week declared the virus, which has spread to almost two dozen countries, a global emergency.“In view of the evolving 2019 novel coronavirus situation, the organiser will introduce enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the well-being and safety of all attendees,” Experia Events Pte Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday. (end of excerpt)-ends-