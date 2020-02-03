Strategy for Export of Defence Products Under 'Make In India' Programme

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 03, 2020)

Various strategies have been firmed up and reforms introduced to enhance Defence exports. These measures are listed below:



--Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) Category 6 titled “Munitions List” that was hitherto “Reserved” has been populated and Military Stores list notified vide Notification No.115(RE-2013)/2009-2014 dated 13th March 2015 stands rescinded.



--The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) vide Public Notice No. 4/2015-20 dated 24th April, 2017, notified Department of Defence Production (DDP) as the Licensing Authority for export items in Category 6 of SCOMET. The export of items specified in Category 6 (Munitions List) except those covered under Notes 2 & 3 of Commodity Identification Note (CIN) of the SCOMET is now governed by the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence.



--Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the export of munitions list items has been simplified and placed on the website of the DDP.



--A completely end-to-end online portal for receiving and processing authorisation permission has been developed. The applications submitted on this portal are digitally signed and the authorization issued is also digitally signed.



--The Government has notified the Open General Export License (OGEL)- a onetime export license , which permits the industry to export specified items to specified destinations, enumerated in the OGEL, without seeking export authorization during the validity of the OGEL.



--Scheme for Promotion of Defence Exports has been notified to provide an opportunity to the prospective exporters an option to get their product certified by the Government and provides access to the testing infrastructure of Ministry of Defence for initial validation of the product and its subsequent field trials. The certificate can be produced by the prospective exporter for marketing their products suitably in the global market.



--A separate Cell has been formed in the Department of Defence Production to co-ordinate and follow up on export related action including enquiries received from various countries and facilitate private sector and public sector companies for export promotion.



--A Scheme to provide financial support to Defence Attaches for taking up actions for promoting exports of Indian made defence products both of public and private sector in the countries to which they are attached has been notified.



--Targets have been set for the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and OFB for export of Defence products.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Sambhaji Chhatrapati in Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-



