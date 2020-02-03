GKN Aerospace Signs USD Multi-Million Contract for Boeing 777X Wiring

GKN Fokker Elmo has signed a contract to supply electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) for the new Boeing 777X family. Production will start end of Q1 2020. The 777X EWIS will be delivered out of a number of strategic global locations, such as China, the Netherlands, and the new state-of-the-art wiring facility in Pune, India.



GKN Fokker Elmo has supplied EWIS to Boeing for more than a decade for the 777, 737 and P-8A. The new contract re-affirms GKN Fokker Elmo’s position as a strategic EWIS supplier to Boeing. GKN Fokker Elmo is globally recognized as one of the market and technology leaders in EWIS.



John Pritchard, President Civil Airframes GKN Aerospace, said: “We are extremely proud of our participation in the 777X program. It is great that we can contribute to this advanced aircraft that successfully completed its maiden flight on 25 January 2020. We’ve been producing EWIS for Boeing aircraft for many years and this new contract award - which is thanks to the team’s continued commitment to quality, on-time delivery and customer focus - means we have now strengthened our business relationship for many more years to come.”



