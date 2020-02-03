BAE Systems Wins Two Awards to Support the U.S. Navy with Enhanced Radio Communications & C5ISR Capabilities

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 03, 2020)

BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector was awarded with two separate contracts by NAWCAD for C5ISR design and integration work aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers (DDG-51 class) and guided missile cruisers (CG-47 class).



The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) has awarded BAE Systems, Inc. a prime position on a $212 million contract to integrate and sustain its critical communication systems.



The company will design, acquire, integrate, and test radio systems for newly constructed Guided Missile Destroyers (DDG) and other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships.



Additionally, the company was awarded a separate $104.7 million contract by NAWCAD to provide engineering and technical services to support production, lifetime-support, and in-service engineering for the radio communications C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) systems aboard U.S. Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites. The work will be focused primarily on the CG 47 Class and DDG 51 Class AEGIS ships.



“Maintaining reliable lines of communication and situational awareness for those at the forefront of national security is a mission-critical priority for BAE Systems and our customers,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “We’re proud to continue supporting the integration of combat systems and solutions for the U.S. Navy as they defend against advanced air, surface, and subsurface threats.”



BAE Systems has been a trusted partner to the U.S. Navy for over 45 years, with decades of experience working to develop next-generation solutions for critical shipboard systems. The company’s electronics experts have experience providing custom, tailor-made solutions to help close communications capability gaps for the U.S. military, including existing work with U.S. Navy C5ISR capability modernization.



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



