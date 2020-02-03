CMD Gunners in Siberia Received Upgraded MLRS "Grad"

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 03, 2020)

18 upgraded multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) "Grad" entered service in the artillery unit 41 of the combined arms army of the Central Military District (CMD) in Siberia.



A batch of eighteen units will add to the fleet of the artillery unit. At the moment, the crews are carrying out maintenance of components and assemblies and commissioning.



A special feature of the upgraded version of the 122-mm MLRS "Grad" is the increased firing efficiency, more powerful ammunition, and the presence of automated guidance, aiming, and navigation systems.



The combat vehicle is equipped with modern means of communication that allow for uninterrupted and secure radio exchange with the combat control vehicle. The combat part is installed on the base of the "Ural" 4320 vehicle.



-ends-



