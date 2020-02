First of RAF's New UK Submarine Hunters Due In Scotland (excerpt)

(Source: BBC News; posted February 04, 2020)

Can't get to @Kinloss_Bks in person? Don't worry, #TeamLossie has you covered!



Watch LIVE from around 13:00 as our first @P8A_PoseidonRAF touches down on UK soil for the first time!





The first of nine new maritime patrol aircraft for the RAF is due to arrive at a Scottish airbase after being flown from the United States.The £3bn fleet of P-8A Poseidon are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.The first of the completed planes will operate from nearby Kinloss Barracks, a former RAF station, while new facilities are built at Lossiemouth.It is almost 10 years since the RAF's last patrol aircraft were scrapped.