Naval Group Exhibits at DEFEXPO 2020

(Source: Naval Group; issued Feb. 04, 2020)

Come meet Naval Group team at #DefExpo2020 in Lucknow,#UttarPradesh #India booth number S1 in hall 5. pic.twitter.com/O3EEE9LuLR — Naval Group (@navalgroup) February 5, 2020

LUCKNOW, India --- From 05th to 09th February 2020, Naval Group will participate to the eleventh edition of DEFEXPO, the land, naval & internal homeland security systems exhibition of India.Naval Group will present its successful efforts in building industrial partnerships with Indian industry and shipyards and showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies at their booth, demonstrating its capabilities in modern ship and submarine building and servicing along with high tech naval solutions.Naval Group will attend DEFEXPO in Lucknow from 5th to 9th February. This event will gather over exhibitors and companies from more than 40 countries and constitutes an opportunity for us to showcase its cutting-edge technologies including:-- SMX 3.0: With a displacement of 3,000 tons, SMX3.0 integrates the latest digital technologies for strengthened operational efficiency and significant versatility of use. Naval Group and Dassault Systèmes are partnering on this project to design a ship tailored to improve the level of comfort for the women and men onboard. The on-board data systems are now completely interconnected, robust, secure, fast and upgradeable.-- Scorpene: This submarine is capable of carrying out all types of missions, such as anti-surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. It is extremely stealthy and fast, and is equipped with weapon launching tubes, and various weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines). Over fourteen Scorpene submarines were sold by Naval Group internationally.-- Belh@rra: This combat and crisis management frigate empowers modern navies, who seek to adapt to the digitization of the warfare. Ensuring naval supremacy, this compact all-digital frigate performs all the operations conducted by large surface vessels with increased precision and high level anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-asymmetric warfare capabilities.-- F21 Heavy Weight Torpedo: The French navy’s heavy weight torpedo offers advanced self-guided mode, shallow and confined water capabilities. The aluminium silver oxide technology which allows the torpedo to enjoy higher range and maximum available speed, making it a much more lethal weapon than other available torpedoes. The F21 offers maximum safety, as it is designed to never explode on-board a submarine even in case of fire on the platform or accidental firing. Naval Group as a manufacturer, integrator as well as developer of the advanced combat management systems of these torpedoes also undertakes the complex task of seamless integration of this torpedo on-board the Scorpene submarines.-- Naval Xplore: Naval Group innovates by introducing the Naval XPlore for the 50th edition of the exhibition. To respond to the needs of customers, Naval Group created aninteractive digital environment to present its customer-specific offers in immersive settings to the navies coming to DEFEXPO.Naval Group India created in 2008 as 100% owned subsidiary of the group is dedicated to create sustainable and sovereign industrial partnership in naval defence in India. Having established for more than a decade the Indian subsidiary with dedicated support from the French headquarters, have paved the way for many successful project milestones synced with the ‘Make in India’ policy of the Indian Government. The P75 program is an illustration of the successful indigenisation process wherein, the fourth made-in-India Scorpene-class submarine, the Vela, was launched in Mumbai on 6th May 2019 and INS Khanderi, the second of P75 Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned on 28th September last year in the hands of honorable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.Alain Guillou, Senior Executive Vice President said: “Naval Group has formed a long partnership with India, notably with the building of Scorpenes through technology transfers. Our ambition is to become a very long-term partner to actively contribute to the sovereignty and naval superiority of the Indian Navy and to the development of a high level industry in this sector. Our submarines, our frigates, our F21 torpedoes, our systems and skills are all here and constitute opportunities for us to write the future together.”Naval Group India is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Naval Group, which is headquartered in Paris, France. Established in September 2008 as DCNS India, it has its presence felt in 2 major cities: Mumbai and New Delhi. The main purpose of Naval Group India would be to support the Indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ activities for Scorpene submarine equipment, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers. The endeavour of Naval Group India is to be a visionary and to further its involvement in empowering more and more industries by creating a robust eco-system that can cater to the varied defence needs of the country.Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of €3.6 billion and has a workforce of 14,860 (data for 2018).-ends-