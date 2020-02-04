Large Participation of Countries from Across the Globe in DefExpo 2020 Reflects India’s Growing Stature

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has said that the huge participation of foreign countries and exhibitors in the DefExpo 2020, to be held at Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from February 5-9, 2020, reflects India’s growing stature in the international arena where the world listens to it and powerful nations take pride in marching in step with New Delhi. Raksha Mantri was addressing a huge gathering of media persons at the Curtain Raiser event on the eve of the DefExpoin Lucknow today. He said the participation in such a large number is not merely a business endeavour, and that is the reason why every new edition of DefExpo breaks all its previous records.



Raksha Mantri revealed that over a thousand companies from across the world are participating in the 11th edition of the biennial mega defence exhibition making it the biggest ever DefExpo to be held in India. He said that in magnitude and endeavour, the exhibition is unparalleled in recent times and will present a golden opportunity for interaction and brainstorming to innovators, manufacturers, market leaders, government and other stakeholders.



Highlighting the special features of the DefExpo 2020, Raksha Mantri indicated that ‘India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclave’ will be organised for the first time in which more than 30 African countries will participate. He also informed that Ministers from over 40 countries will take part in this edition of DefExpo, making it an important opportunity for countries to further strengthen defence ties with India.



Emphasising that the aim of DefExpo is to make the nation stronger and prosperous, Shri Rajnath Singh said that the stature of India is growing because of the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the country now aspires to be the Economic Superpower in the world. He said the Government is working on making the country a Defence Manufacturing hub and has made sincere efforts in promoting indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector through initiatives like ‘Make in India’.



Stressing that a large country like India cannot depend on imported arms and aspire to become a global superpower, Raksha Mantri said that Government’s aim is to develop a vibrant and world class domestic defence industry so that dependence on imports is reduced and India becomes self-reliant in defence production.



Raksha Mantri underlined that the DefExpo will give an opportunity to explore the capabilities of indigenous defence industry in partnership with prominent countries like US, Russia and South Korea etc, and will lead to strengthening the ties and promoting shared prosperity. He said that DefExpo will also be a good platform for Indian companies to display their innovations and future possibilities in areas like military power, artificial intelligence, cyber security, e-management, augmented and virtual reality and future forces.



Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated the Government’s commitment to make India an economy of 5 trillion dollars and said that the mega event is part of that vision. He said that in spite of the global slowdown in the past few years, India has remained one of the top economically growing countries, adding that the country became the world’s sixth largest economy. Shri Rajnath Singh said that the aim now is to be in the league of top three economies of the world by the end of this decade.



Thanking the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending all logistics and other support for organising DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, Shri Rajnath Singh said that the idea of hosting such a mega event in the Capital city reflects the Government’s development model that is based on decentralization of opportunities that was envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi for the Independent India. He said that such steps bring inclusive growth across the country.



Raksha Mantri hoped that DefExpo would create jobs and employment opportunities for youth of the state and will make Uttar Pradesh a favoured destination for defence investments.



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath termed the hosting of DefExpo 2020 by Lucknow as a proud moment for the state. He said the prestigious event would give a fillip to the investments in UP.



Earlier, senior officials of Ministry of Defence and the Government of Uttar Pradesh gave presentations on various events planned during the expo.



Curtain Raiser - DefExpo 2020

DefExpo-2020, a flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, one of the largest events of its kind is being held for the first time in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from 5th to 9th Feb 2020.



The 11th edition of Def Expo promises to bring new technologies, technological solutions, where Defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad showcase their products and services in Defence arena, on a single platform. The tremendous response shown by Defence manufacturing companies and the partner countries, will surely hold Defence Expo 2020 on a higher pedestal in terms of the offerings for Defence related industries.



DefExpo Event and Theme



The main theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and the focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.



Reflecting the Government’s focus on ‘Make in India’, Def Expo 2020, would offer an excellent opportunity for the Indian Defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential. Defence Expo 2020 would prove to be an effective platform to showcase the unique products that help achieving the Digital Transformation of Defence, where India’s Defence public sector units, and alsoIndia’s growing private industry and MSME will be bringing their cutting-edge technological products to be showcased to the World.



Participation



The number of companies registered for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has reached 1,028. In the DefExpo 2018, held in Chennai, 702 companies had participated. Thus, it has become by far the biggest ever DefExpo to be held in India.



The number of participating foreign companies has also increased to 172 from the previous figure of 160.



The booked exhibition space by exhibitors for DefExpo 2020 has gone up by 96 per cent to over 43,021 square metres, compared to around 27,000 during the last edition. Defence Ministers and Service Chiefs of 38 countries have confirmed their participation for the DefExpo 2020. A substantial number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo, resulting in forging of new business collaborations.



Program Details



Feb 5th 2020: Formal Inauguration of the event by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held, followed by live demonstration of Naval Systems, Aero Systems and Land Systems. Live Demonstration will be done for systems which are designed/built in India.



There will be three parallel business seminars on the opening day. These are being organized by industry associations and business chambers. The themes of the seminars will be, “Skill Development in Aviation & Defence”, “India – France Defence Industry Seminar” and “Indo- Israel -Opportunities in Defence Cooperation- Future Vectors of the Digital Battlefield”.



Raksha Mantri would also be hosting a reception for the guests on the evening of February 5. There will be Night illumination of anchored Navy vessels which will be a visual delight from the Gomati riverfront.



Feb 6th 2020: The fifth India Russia Military Industry Conference will be held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2020 at the venue. Over 100 Russian and over 200 Indian industry leaders are expected to participate.



Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will preside African Defence Ministers’ Conclave. He will also host a dinner in the honour of African Defence Ministers.



Six seminars will be held on the second day, namely, “US Defence Industry and ‘Make in India’, “Indian Shipyards Going Global : Shipbuilding & MRO”, “Future of Aircraft Carriers, Emerging Global Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Destination”, “Northern Defence Corridor: Global Investment Opportunity of Gold Standard, Harnessing Strengths of R&D Establishments, Academia and MSMEs for Triggering Defence Manufacturing and Exports” and “Game Changers in Aerospace & Defence and preparing from the next gen threat”.



There will be live demonstration of large platforms and also flying display at the Gomti riverfront and the DefExpo venue.



Feb 7th 2020: Bandhan, a ceremony for signing of MoUs, launch of products and major announcements, will be presided by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.



There will be six seminars on the third day on “Defence Exports: Moving towards Rs 35,000 Cr”, “India – Korea Defence Industry Seminar”, “The Wired Warrior :Combat in a Digitised World”, “DGQA’s Role in MoD Schemes for Incentivizing Defence Manufacturing”, “Intellectual Property Rights – Concepts and Issues pertaining to Defence Industry”, and “Countering Rogue Drones”.



Feb 8th 2020: The DefExpo would be open for public. There will be live demonstration of large platforms and also flying display for appreciation by general public.



Arrangements for local transport have been made with the help of Government of Uttar Pradesh.



Entry will be free for general public on February 8-9, 2020.



Feb 9th 2020: Live demonstration and display of large platforms for appreciation by general public. Entry will be free for general public on February 9th, 2020DefExpo concludes.



Highlights of the event



The show will be marked with numerous attractions such as:



--Live demonstrations of the services, DPSUs and industry showing the land, naval, air and internal security systems in action. Live demonstration will be held at two locations viz. one at the exhibition site and the other at the Gomati river front. There will be no damage to the environment during the Gomati River Front display.



--Business seminars are being organised by both international and Indian Industry chambers viz. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), SYNERGIA, Directorate of Standardisation (DOS)/Department of Defence Production (DDP), US-India Business Council (USIBC), US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), etc. The seminar topics are futuristic and include discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), drones, wired warrior, etc.



--Ministers from 15 African countries shall participate in the conclave.



--For this exposition, technology has been used as an enabler and for the first time the DefExpo App was released by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on December 27, 2019 which is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. The main features of the app are to ‘inform, engage and feedback’. It provides detailed information about the day-to-day events; participating exhibitors; DPSUs, guest speakers of seminars/webinars; publications i.e., electronic brochures and e-books; maps and directions of the venues and city weather.



--The India Pavilion will showcase combined strength of India’s public sector and private sector in defence production.



--DefExpo Inaugural Ceremony would be webcast on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, etc. This will be showcased to live audiences in Indian Embassies across the World.



--Arrangements have been made for 5,000 college students from various technical colleges of UP for visiting during business days. This is being done to inculcate interest among them.



--Entry will be free for general public on February 8-9, 2020.



--There will be Instagram photo competition during the business days of the exposition. The best selected photographs by a jury shall fetch the participants cash prizes of Rs one lakh. The second and third prize will be Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.



Organizing Team:



The DefExpo 2020 is being organized by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Full support is being received from Government of Uttar Pradesh.



