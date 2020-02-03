Cobham and GA-ASI Extend Partnership

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical; issued Feb 03, 2020)

The following press release was issued by Cobham Services Australia on February 3, 2020.



It announced a five-year extension to the Teaming Agreement between GA-ASI and Cobham to introduce Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) into Australia and to create an affiliation covering whole-of-life support arrangements for GA-ASI products.



The arrangement focuses on support for GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian RPAS.



“GA-ASI strongly values the long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Cobham,” said David R. Alexander, President, GA-ASI. “The combination of Cobham’s strengths as a key aviation services and support provider in Australia with GA-ASI proven experience as the world’s most trusted provider of RPAS, provides for a highly cost-effective capability to our Australian customers.



As the lead partner for Team Reaper Australia, Cobham will be a key contributor to the MQ-9B SkyGuardian Australian Industry Capability in Australia. We also welcome the relationship with Cobham to offer the MQ-9B SeaGuardian for future Australian Border Force operations is Australia.”



-ends-



