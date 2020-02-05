IAI and BEL to Establish New Service and Maintenance Center for Air Defense Systems in India

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 5, 2020)

LUCKNOW, India --- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have entered a Memorandum of Understating (MOU) for collaboration on establishing a new center for providing product life cycle support including repair & maintenance services for the air-defence systems in India.



The new center will provide the required technical and maintenance support to the Indian Defence Forces, viz. the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, who will be operating the air-defence systems. The collaboration will leverage the synergetic capabilities of IAI and BEL, which have already been proven in other collaborations.



Smt. Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), said "BEL provides comprehensive Product Life-Cycle support solutions for the Products and Systems delivered by BEL to the Defence Customers. The collaboration with IAI and establishment of a new center to offer Repair & maintenance services will enhance BEL’s service offerings and help to provide an immediate and optimized maintenance solution for the Air Defence Systems".



IAI's EVP and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group, Boaz Levi said “The MOU is another step in our growing collaboration with BEL. This partnership will enhance IAI’s capability to provide immediate, optimized maintenance solutions to the users of our advanced air-defence systems, together with our Indian partners and customers. IAI regards the collaboration with BEL as a strategic stepping up of our relationship in India, which we hope to expand further in the near future.”





BEL Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Government of India Company, under Ministry of Defence established in 1954. BEL is today a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit company engaged in design, development, manufacturing, supply and support of wide range of defence electronics products, systems, strategic components and several non-defence products and Systems.



Israel Aerospace Industries: IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security.



