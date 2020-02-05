IAI Enters Strategic UAV Collaboration with HAL and DTL at DefExpo

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued February 5, 2020)

LUCKNOW, India –-- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today signed a strategic collaboration MOU (memorandum of understanding) with a focus on UAVs with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL). The MOU will reflect existing UAV capabilities developed by IAI over the years and promote the production of Indian UAVs, in line with the Indian Government’s “Make in India” policy.The strategic partnership with the Indian corporations will allow the implementation of optimal solutions for the needs of the local customer based on their specific technologies and needs. IAI has also established, with local collaboration, an MRO dedicated to UAVs to provide the customers with high-availability responses and quick maintenance.IAI is the global UAV leader for nearly 50 years, and is the exclusive UAV supplier for all of India's military arms. The company provides services to over 50 customers worldwide and boasting over 1.8 million operational flight hours. The collaboration will center on the sharing of unique technologies for upgrading UAV capabilities, offering the Indian customers advanced systems that comprise integrated local technologies.IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy, said, “We are delighted to sign the strategic agreement with our partners, HAL and DTL. India is an important strategic partner for UAVs and I’m confident the combination of IAI’s extensive experience and the technological capabilities of HAL and DTL will lead to significant advancements in the field.”On this occasion CMD of HAL Shri R Madhavan told that "the collaboration will provide excellent opportunity to HAL to expand its product offerings to Defence Customers, absorb critical technologies and strengthen the Aerospace Ecosystem in the country, especially for UAVs."CEO & Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Dr. Udayant Malhoutra, said, “This is a Global PPP between HAL, our partner for over two decades, IAI a world leader in UAS technology who we have been teaming with since 2017, and Dynamatic. This collaboration will provide a boost to MAKE IN INDIA, and we are committed to establishing a broad technological and industrial eco-system within the country”.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security.-ends-