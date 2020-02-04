NSPA Supports the Largest Deployment of U.S.-Based Forces to Europe in 25 Years

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Feb 04, 2020)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will provide temporary camp equipment and services for troops during Exercise Defender-Europe 2020. NSPA will deliver four camps with a capacity for circa 7,500 soldiers with the addition of other contracted services in four Exercise Logistics Support Areas (LSA) within the Drawsko Pomoroskie Training Area (DPTA), Poland.



The Southern Operational Centre (SOC), expert in deploying infrastructure in support to operations and exercises, was tasked to accomplish this mission through the NSPA Operational Logistics Support Partnership Office (OLSP).



The camp equipment and services are currently under mobilization by NSPA contractors and have been supervised by SOC’s Contractual Support Section (CSS) since 6 January 2020. The camps are currently at various stages of construction and are all on track for delivery before the troops begin to arrive in March.



Exercise DEFENDER-Europe 20 is a joint services, multi-domain and multinational exercise and the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe for an exercise in more than 25 years, with over 35,000 participating troops including NATO allies and partners. Over 20,000 USA troops will deploy from the USA, with own gear and equipment, to participate in the exercise.



This exercise will show NSPA's ability to rapidly deploy in support of the readiness of the Nations.



