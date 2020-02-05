US Marine Corps Orders Additional Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Radars

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Feb 05, 2020)

BALTIMORE --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has received an order from the U.S. Marine Corps for two additional AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems as part of the full-rate production Lot 2 award received in December 2019. This order completes the planned Lot 2 procurement for a total of eight systems for the Marine Corps.



“We are continuing to provide an advanced, multi-mission capability that meets the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mike Meaney, vice president, land and maritime sensors, Northrop Grumman. “This order also enables us to keep the G/ATOR production pipeline full in anticipation for a Lot 3 award next year.”



In June 2019, the Marine Corps awarded Northrop Grumman a $958 million full-rate production contract for 30 of the Gallium Nitride-based (GaN) G/ATOR systems.



The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR is an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) multi-mission radar that leverages GaN to provide comprehensive real time, full-sector, 360-degree situational awareness against a broad array of threats.





