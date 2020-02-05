Laser-Guided Excalibur S Munition Aces US Navy Test: Cannon-Launched Projectile Can Now Engage Moving Targets

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 05, 2020)

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company's new Excalibur S precision-guided munition scored direct hits on moving targets in a U.S. Navy test. Testing validated the projectile's ability to survive the shock and stress of a howitzer firing, then transition from GPS to laser guidance and hit a moving target.



Excalibur S uses the Excalibur Ib variant's GPS technology and incorporates a semi-active laser seeker to engage mobile land and maritime targets at comparable ranges. Existing Ib projectiles can be upgraded with Excalibur S capabilities.



"Using artillery to engage moving targets gives soldiers more flexibility," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Artillery is typically used to hit stationary objects, but Excalibur S expands the capability of artillery on the battlefield."



Excalibur is a true precision weapon, impacting at a radial miss distance of less than two meters from the target. Widely used by U.S. and international artillery forces, Excalibur has been fired more than 1,400 times in combat.





Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-



