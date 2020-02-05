Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 05, 2020)

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded an estimated $7,729,639,286 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to include all options, if exercised, for the procurement of Department of Navy (DoN) service management, integration and transport used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, the outside continental U.S. Naval Enterprise Network and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network.



This acquisition will provide the DoN with base network services that are currently provided under the Next Generation Enterprise Networks contract such as electronic software delivery, end user core build, endpoint detection, logistics management, network operations, security operations, service desk, transport and virtualization services.



Work will be performed across the DoN and is expected to be completed in February 2025.



If all options are exercised, work could continue until August 2028.



The first task order will be awarded with the basic contract and fulfills the minimum guarantee of $10 million with fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds.



Contract funds for the initial task order will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was solicited using full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.



The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0054) and awarded the contract on behalf of the Navy's Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems.



(ends)





Navy Awards New NMCI Services Management Contract

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 05, 2020)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- On Feb. 5, 2020, the Navy awarded the Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract to Leidos, Inc. based in Reston, Va.



SMIT will provide secure end-to-end information technology (IT) services to more than 400,000 hardware devices used by more than 650,000 users at nearly 1,700 Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS) sites worldwide via the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), OCONUS Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net), Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) and other legacy networks.



The contract has a potential estimated value of $7.7 billion.



“This contract will enable the digital modernization of our enterprise networks, which are the foundation for the Department of Navy business,” said James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. “Our future enterprise networks will provide Sailors, Marines and our civilian workforce the tools they need to be more efficient at increasing Naval capabilities – and further empowering our Navy Marine Corps team to compete and win.”



With the award of the SMIT contract, the Department of the Navy (DON) has successfully completed the long-intended information technology (IT) acquisition goal of segmenting network services into multiple contracts. The SMIT contract is the second and largest of the Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-Compete (NGEN-R) family of contracts.



The NGEN-R SMIT contract is designed to sustain existing network services while transforming ashore DON networks. SMIT will provide base network services that are currently provided under the NGEN contract such as electronic software delivery, end user core build, endpoint detection, logistics management, network operations, security operations, service desk, transport and virtualization services. Additionally, the SMIT contract includes a major focus on network transformation and modernization, which is a key component in the DON’s network modernization efforts, to support and enable the DON’s future digital service needs.



SMIT services fall into three main categories:

-- Service management to include planning and execution of services and management functions needed to deliver the network and provide mechanisms to resolve incidents, acquire new services, validate changes to services and receive training on new offerings.



-- Service integration to include integrating interdependent services executed by multiple service providers, orchestrating delivery of end-to-end services to customers and focusing on core IT services such as the enterprise service desk.



-- Transport services to include planning, provisioning and sustainment of the physical network and the management and optimization of end-to-end transport.



“The NGEN-R SMIT contract is a critical element of the ‘Modernization’ theme from the DON Information Superiority Vision and is essential to realizing Navy and Marine Corps execution of the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy,” said Aaron Weis, the Department of the Navy’s chief information officer.



The other NGEN-R primary contract, the End User Hardware (EUHW) contract, was awarded on Oct. 8, 2019 to HPI Federal LLC, based in Washington, DC. EUHW will supply end-user computing and peripheral devices to Navy and Marine Corps users. By the end of the base period, more than 400,000 seats will be refreshed with newer end user devices.



Together, the NGEN-R SMIT and EUHW contracts will provide information technology and support services to NMCI, MCEN and the OCONUS Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) platforms. The three platforms support CONUS and OCONUS Navy and Marine Corps users. The NGEN-R contracts are the follow-on to the current Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract that ends Sept. 30, 2020.



“The capabilities and network services acquired through the NGEN-R family of contracts will transform the working environment for Navy and Marine Corps users by providing additional flexibility, enabling cloud capabilities and allowing the DON to operate, maintain and protect critical operational and business platforms,” said Ruth Youngs Lew, program executive officer for Enterprise Information Systems. “Moving from a single-service contract to a multiple contract model provides the DON with best value by fostering competition among best-in-class service providers.”



-ends-



