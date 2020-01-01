Navy Awards First Performance-Based Logistics Contract to Supply H1, Other Helos

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb. 05, 2020)

A Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom flies by the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Bell Textron has been awarded a five-year contract valued at just over $815 million to support the UH-1Y and the AH-1Z Viper. (US Navy photo)

PHILADELPHIA --- Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently awarded the first Performance Based Logistics contract in support of the H-1 helicopter platform.



The five-year, firm fixed-price contract, valued at just over $815 million, was awarded to Bell Textron Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas. The PBL contract, based on Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 (Commercial Item), provides supply support for the UH-1Y, also known as the Super Huey, and the AH-1Z Viper. It will cover 35 individual items including tail rotor blades, gearboxes, and yokes. This contract is dual sourced with Fleet Readiness Center-East slated to perform repairs.



According to Capt. Christopher Kovack, NAVSUP WSS director of contracts, this PBL will ensure Bell produces and delivers parts on a regular schedule for the duration of the contract assuring the fleet has the materials it needs to stay mission ready.



“We are always seeking new PBLs that enhance the effectiveness of our sustainment strategy and compress the supply chain to improve material availability and fleet readiness,” said Kovack. Properly structured and managed PBLs increase value and reduce costs. Kovack said this new H-1 PBL achieves both these goals and should generate delivery schedules that are even more reliable and timely than before.



The H-1 PBL contract will include Supply Response Time metrics that will provide time-definite delivery schedules for both high- and low-priority documents that are far superior to schedules under transactional support. With the award of this PBL, Bell and FRC-E will fill backorders in a more timely fashion and keep the H-1 platform mission ready.



One of the ways Bell and FRC-E will measure performance of the H-1 PBL is through material availability. The increased replenishment of stock positions will lead to a faster fill rate when the fleet orders material through requisitions. This will decrease wait times for parts and therefore decrease repair wait time.



This contract will also include a performance incentive to increase or maintain the Mean Time Between Failure on six main components. Bell achieving better maintenance practices on repair and overhauls will enable the helicopters to fly longer between repair times.



Contracting officer Jennifer McCaffrey explained, “The Mean Time Between Failure on various components can greatly impact fleet readiness, and by reducing this we can keep the fleet performing at a higher rate and fill their requirements faster.”



-ends-



