Airbus Helicopters Protests US Navy Helicopter Trainer Award to Leonardo (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Defence Weekly; posted Feb. 05, 2020)

By Pat Host

WASHINGTON, DC --- Airbus Helicopters on 3 February filed a bid protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the US Navy's (USN's) selection of the Leonardo TH-119 for the service's new helicopter trainer.Airbus believes that certain technical aspects of its proposal were not assessed accurately. Company spokesman James Darcy said on 5 February that Airbus is confident that the USN will consider the H139 the right choice once these technical misunderstandings have been clarified.He declined to elaborate on these technical aspects that Airbus considers inaccurately assessed, but said that the H139 irrefutably meets or exceeds every requirement in the trainer helicopter request for proposal (RFP). (end of excerpt)-ends-