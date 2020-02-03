L&T MBDA Missile Systems Sets Up Missile Integration Facility in Tamil Nadu

(Source: Larsen & Toubro; issued February 3, 2020)

Proud to welcome Hon Defence Minister of India @rajnathsingh during @DefExpoIndia, and showcase the latest in missile systems for India such as #ATGM5 and #SeaCeptor, being offered through our JV with L&T, and our commitments to #MakeInIndia. #DefExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/6KaRn0S1Mb — MBDA (@byMBDA) February 6, 2020

MUMBAI --- L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro, India's multinational engineering conglomerate and private sector defence major, and MBDA, a world leader in missile systems, has set up a Missile (inert*) Integration facility.With an eye on domestic and global markets, LTMMSL has set up the assembly, inert integration (without explosives) and testing facility for Missile Sub-systems and Missile Weapon Launch Systems spread across an area of 16,000 sq. meter in a Special Economic Zone at Coimbatore. It forms a part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.Founded in 2017, LTMMSL has received a few export orders and the new facility shall start delivering sophisticated weapon systems using state-of-the-art test equipment such as Missile Launchers and Airframe segments, including control actuation units, from CY 2020.Commenting on this, Mr. J D Patil, Chairman L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said: "L&T MBDA Missile Systems has been working proactively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces through domestic production. The creation of this new integration facility at Coimbatore is a first step in this direction. We are showcasing some of these next-gen offerings at the DEFEXP020 to be held at Lucknow."Mr. Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, Vice Chairman and Member of the Board L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said: "The setting up of this new state of the art facility in Coimbatore is an exciting and highly significant milestone for the L&T MBDA Missile Systems joint venture and for the Indian defence industry sector. With the technical and human capabilities offered by this site, India will be ideally placed to offer its armed forces and the export market the very latest generation of defence equipment technology."LTMMSL will build complete Missile Systems for the Indian Armed Forces exploring prospects under the Buy (Indian - IDDM), Buy (Indian), and Buy & Make (Indian) categories for Defence Procurement.LTMMSL has also responded to Indian Navy's Air Defence requirement for Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (SRSAM). Going forward, LTMMSL is offering the Exocet MM 40 Block 3 anti-ship missile, and the 5th Generation Anti-tank guided missile (ATGM5) to the Indian Armed Forces.ATGM5 will draw on the next generation technologies of the MMP battlefield anti-tank weapon that has already entered the service in France. ATGM5 will be an Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) product, involving the transfer of key technologies to India.L&T owns 51% stake in LTMMSL and MBDA owns 49%, thus fully complying with India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2015 MBDA achieved a turnover of 2.9 billion euros with an order book of 15.1 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. MBDA is jointly held by Airbus Group (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).-ends-