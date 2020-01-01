Singapore Airshow 2020: Israeli National Pavilion introduces breakthrough technologies for air defence, anti-drone protection and cyber

(Source: Israeli Ministry of Defense; issued Feb. 05, 2020)

Featured technologies include: cyber defence aircraft system, long-distance small drone detection and interception system, persistent surveillance, lightweight unmanned helicopter for electronic warfare missions, small tactical UAS with 24-hour endurance, visual intelligence, and more.



Singapore Airshow 2020, February 11-16, Singapore, Israel Pavilion

SIBAT - the International Defense Cooperation Directorate within Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD) which organizes Israel’s National Pavilion at Singapore Airshow 2020 - continues to strengthen cooperation between Israel’s defence industry and the Asian market.



“The Israel Pavilion will showcase the most advanced defence systems, which provide solutions to three major challenges faced by countries in Asia and the Pacific region today: maritime border protection, counter-drone security, and aircraft cyber defence,” says Brigadier General (Ret.) Yair Kulas, SIBAT’s Director. “The Israeli defence industry stands at the forefront of world technology, and most of the solutions displayed are operationally proven in Israel and around the world.



SIBAT works with overseas partners who are facing global challenges, to adapt technological solutions from among the wide variety being offered by the Israeli defence industry, to meet their needs. We welcome visitors to the Pavilion to hear more about the various technologies, and encourage cooperation with the featured companies."





SIBAT is uniquely positioned within the Ministry, while also having a close, ongoing relationship with the defence industry. This ensures SIBAT's ability to maintain in-depth, up-to-date knowledge of relevant concepts, as well as a clear understanding of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operational needs.



SIBAT’s extensive global presence – backed by knowledgeable, well-trained representatives – enables effective cooperation and coordination between Israeli and foreign companies, and between Israel and governments around the world.



