Javelin Joint Venture Signs Co-Production Memorandum of Understanding with India’s Bharat Dynamics Limited

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Feb 06, 2020)

LUCKNOW, India ---- The Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership of Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to explore co-production of the Javelin anti-tank missile system to fulfill potential future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence.



“We look forward to working with BDL, a leading guided weapon system manufacturer, to evaluate the possibility of manufacturing Javelin in India,” said David Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president. “With BDL’s 50 years of experience, combined with Javelin’s reliability and proven performance, we are excited to see how this partnership will support the needs of the Indian Ministry of Defence.”



Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd.), CMD, Bharat Dynamics Limited stated that BDL’s thrust in the coming years will be to continue to invest in infrastructure, automate its production lines, adopt continual process improvement and exports.



Javelin is a versatile one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system. Using state-of the-art “fire-and-forget” technology capable of defeating targets up to 4 kilometers in most operational conditions, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, controls or target designation. Javelin’s optimized trajectory, automated guidance and high penetration capability provides unparalleled performance against heavy and light armor, as well as “soft” and irregular targets in all weather conditions and geographic regions. With Javelin’s user intuitive features, operator proficiency is established and maintained through only 72 hours of simulation on an indoor trainer – limiting training-related costs and time.



Javelin is currently in service in 18 allied countries. The Javelin Joint Venture has produced more than 45,000 rounds for both U.S. and foreign militaries. The Javelin weapon system continues regular spiral development to stay ahead of advancing threats and is expected to be in the U.S. military’s operational inventory through 2050.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence was established in Hyderabad in the year 1970 to be a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment. BDL has three manufacturing units, located at Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, T.S., Bhanur, Medak district, T.S. and Visakhapatnam, A.P. Two New Units are planned at Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy district, T.S. and Amravathi, Maharashtra.



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



