Naval Group Enhances Indian Industrial Partnerships at DEFEXPO 2020

On 6th February 2020, at DEFEXPO 2020 Naval Group announced signatures of important industrial alliances with Indian partners, thereby re-instating our commitment to indigenous content.



At DEFEXPO 2020, Naval Group reiterates its commitment to deepen sustainable cooperation with the Indian industry. Naval Group, with its robust track-record in terms of large and rich technology transfers worldwide, has been a pioneer in policy of Make in India and now gearing up for “make from India”.



With a presence of more than a decade in India, Naval Group has firmly supported the self-reliance of the Indian Navy for its naval programs. Naval Group’s international strategy is to build long-term strategic partnerships with the most qualified and innovative industrial actors of the countries for our clients in order to ensure their sovereignty.



Naval Group is proposing a robust offset package in our competitive and technically advanced offer for the Indian tender for modern heavy weight torpedoes. “This is the natural extension of our industrial presence in India achieved through the ongoing project for Kalvari-class submarine” declared Patrice Pyra, Commercial Director of Naval Group Underwater Weapons.



“Our partners share essential features with us such as high-level of quality standards and the search for ever increasing innovation and we are eager to take them on-board our global projects” said Massi Begous, Naval Group Senior Vice-President for International Industrial Development, while welcoming and signing MoUs with qualified Indian companies:



1) VEM Technologies Pvt Ltd

2) H And H Precision Pvt Ltd

3) HBL Power Systems Ltd

4) CFF Fluid Control Pvt Ltd

5) Flash Forge Pvt Ltd

6) Omega Renk Bearings Pvt Ltd

7) Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

8) Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd

9) Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

10) Axon Interconnectors and Wires Pvt Ltd

11) Engie Axima India Pvt Ltd

12) Linia Engineering Services

13) Souriau India Pvt Ltd





Naval Group India is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Naval Group, which is headquartered in Paris, France. Established in September 2008 as DCNS India, it has its presence felt in 2 major cities: Mumbai and New Delhi. The main purpose of Naval Group India would be to support the Indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ activities for Scorpene submarine equipment, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers. The endeavour of Naval Group India is to be a visionary and to further its involvement in empowering more and more industries by creating a robust eco-system that can cater to the varied defence needs of the country.



Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. In addition, the group offers a wide range of marine renewable energy solutions. The group reports revenues of €3.6 billion and has a workforce of 14,860 (data for 2018).



