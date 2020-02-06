Components of Northrop Grumman’s AQS-24B Minehunting System Being Manufactured in Australia

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Feb 06, 2020)

CANBERRA, Australia --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has started to manufacture components of the AQS-24B towed minehunting system with Marand Precision Engineering in Australia, at their Moorabbin, Victoria facility.



The AQS-24 minehunting system includes an operational High Speed Synthetic Aperture Sonar (HSSAS) and an optical laser line scan sensor. The system performs high resolution detection, localization, classification and identification of mine-like objects from helicopter and unmanned surface vessel platforms at speeds up to 18 knots. Thirty one systems are currently deployed worldwide.



“Northrop Grumman is committed to providing our customers worldwide with a sustainable and affordable minehunting system,” said Alan Lytle, vice president, undersea systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our partnership with Australian industry enables us to source key components from local manufacturers. This approach provides Australian industry with the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our customers to transition much of the build and support of the system to them. This is our approach for the AQS-24 in Australia and worldwide.



Marand designs and manufactures complex and innovative equipment and products for the aerospace, defense, automotive, rail and renewable energy industries. The towed vehicle shell assemblies and sonar array housings being manufactured in Australia for the AQS-24B will benefit from Marand’s extensive experience on other successful programs such as the F-35. Assemblies will be delivered this summer to satisfy existing spares contracts Northrop Grumman has to support fielded and operational AQS-24 systems.



“This is fantastic news; we are thrilled to be selected by Northrop Grumman as their partner for the AQS-24B program,” said Steve Mellor, general manager of Marand Defence Partnerships. “Having received our very first order from Northrop Grumman was an important step towards a long term relationship.”



Northrop Grumman has also expanded its current partnership with Sydney-based Electrotech Australia Pty Ltd, who currently performs post-delivery support of Northrop Grumman navigation and radar systems operating in Australia, to include future sustainment of the AQS-24B mine hunting sensor systems. Electrotech is the industry service leader for marine electronics and satellite communications equipment in Australia.



“The partnership with Northrop Grumman has been an excellent one for over 20 years,” said Stephen Renkert, CEO of Electrotech. “We welcome the opportunity to add the highly successful AQS-24 to our portfolio.”





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide.



