LCS Program: “St. Louis” Delivered

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Feb 06, 2020)

The Lockheed-Fincantieri industry team has delivered the future USS St. Louis, the US Navy’s tenth ship of the Littoral Combat Ship’s Freedom variant. She is seen here during her Acceptance Trials in Lake Michigan in December. (LM photo)

TRIESTE, Italy --- Within the Littoral Combat Ship Program (LCS), the consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation, has delivered “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy at FMM’s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.



The Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin team is currently in full-rate production and has delivered ten ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are currently six ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector. It is one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs and relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.



(ends)





Littoral Combat Ship 19 (St. Louis) Delivered to U.S. Navy

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Feb. 6, 2020)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the future USS St. Louis, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 19, to the U.S. Navy.



The future USS St. Louis completed Acceptance Trials in Lake Michigan in December.



"With LCS 19's delivery, the U.S. Navy has 10 Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships in the fleet. LCS 7 recently deployed, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is relevant for today's fight and that is needed around the world," said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. "Our team is encouraged by the positive feedback we've received about LCS 7 on deployment, and we continuously look to incorporate fleet input into capabilities on LCS hulls."



Today, the Freedom-variant LCS delivers advanced capability in anti-submarine, surface and mine countermeasure missions. LCS was designed to evolve with the changing security environment. Today, as we see an increase in near-peer competition from large nation states, Lockheed Martin is partnering with the Navy to evolve LCS to meet these threats. Upgrades are already underway – the LCS computing infrastructures are receiving cyber upgrades and naval strike missiles are being installed in support of upcoming deployments.



LCS 19 is the tenth Freedom-variant LCS designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and will be commissioned in Pensacola, Florida, this summer.



"Fincantieri Marinette Marine's shipbuilders are proud to deliver these proven warships, and we are honored to continue working with our partner Lockheed Martin and our customer, the U.S. Navy, to give them the capabilities to keep our nation and her interests safe," said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine.



Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.



-ends-



