(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 06, 2020)

-- Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded a contract modification, P00009, on contract HTC711-17-D-R007 in the amount of $168,964,521.

This modification provides continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, air drop and limited door-to-door services to U.S. Africa Command.

Work will be performed in continental Africa, African islands and countries supporting operations in Africa, such as Germany and Italy.

The option period of performance is from Feb. 2, 2020, to Feb. 1, 2021.

This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $703,381,606 from $534,417,085.

U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 28, 2020)





-- Berry Aviation Inc., San Marcos, Texas, has been awarded a contract modification, P00009, on contract HTC711-17-D-R008 in the amount of $157,889,835.

This modification provides continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, air drop and limited door-to-door services to U.S. Africa Command.

Work will be performed in continental Africa, African islands and countries supporting operations in Africa, such as Germany and Italy.

The option period of performance is from Feb. 2, 2020, to Feb. 1, 2021.

This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $674,556,717 from $516,666,882.

U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 28, 2020)





-- Erickson Helicopters Inc., Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a contract modification, P00007, on contract HTC711-17-D-R009 in the amount of $93,601,765.

This modification provides continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, air drop and limited door-to-door services to U.S. Africa Command.

Work will be performed in continental Africa, African islands and countries supporting operations in Africa, such as Germany and Italy.

The option period of performance is from Feb. 2, 2020, to Feb. 1, 2021.

This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $379,378,242 from $285,776,477.

U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 28, 2020)



