Production of Tejas Fighter Planes

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 05, 2020)

In addition to 40 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas aircraft [20 in Initial Operation Clearance (IOC) and 20 in Final Operation Clearance (FOC) version with 16 fighters & 4 trainers in each], Government has planned to manufacture improved 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft with enhanced capabilities for Indian Air Force (IAF).



The production of 16 fighters in IOC has been completed in March, 2019 and the production of 16 fighters in FOC and 8 trainers has been undertaken by HAL.



Several new features have been included in LCA Mk1A aircraft to enhance the combat capabilities in terms of avionics, radar, weapons, air to air refuelling etc. Flight testing of Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft has been planned to be completed by 2022.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri S. Muniswamy in Lok Sabha today.



