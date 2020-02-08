Pentagon Official, Lockheed Martin Pull Out of Singapore Airshow As Virus Alert Level Raised (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 8, 2020)

By Mike Stone, Jamie Freed

WASHINGTON / SINGAPORE --- The Pentagon shrunk the size of its delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow and U.S. defense firms Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co said they would not attend, as the impact of the coronavirus has reduced participation in the event.Airbus SE and Boeing Co, two of the largest exhibitors, said on Saturday they would still attend the show but would adjust their presence due to the circumstances, without providing further details.Both had been due to send some of their most senior executives to Asia’s largest aviation and defence event before Singapore on Friday raised its alert level for the coronavirus outbreak to orange, the same level reached during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory System (SARS) pandemic.The airshow from Feb. 11 to 16 will go ahead, but organisers might look to limit public visitors, a Singaporean official said on Friday, as the country reported three more coronavirus cases that authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or travel to China. (end of excerpt)-ends-