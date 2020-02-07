Referral to the Council on Legislation on Operational Military Support Between Sweden and Finland

(Source: Swedish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 07, 2020)

The Government decided on 6 February to refer a proposal to the Council on Legislation on operational military support between Sweden and Finland. The legislative proposal aims, among other things, to enable faster decisions on providing and receiving operational military support within the framework of Swedish-Finnish defence cooperation.



This enhanced defence cooperation between Sweden and Finland is intended to strengthen Sweden’s and Finland’s national defence and the countries’ capacity for joint military action. This cooperation covers the planning of joint operations and preparations for the use of civilian and military resources operationally in various scenarios, for example in the event of one of our country’s territories being violated or subjected to an armed attack.



The Government’s proposed legislation would enable faster decisions on providing and receiving operational military support within the framework of Swedish-Finnish defence cooperation by giving the Government the legal right to make more decisions in this regard than is possible today. It is also proposed that a number of legislative amendments be made to create better conditions for the Finnish military to provide support in Sweden. The proposals referred to the Council on Legislation build on the proposals presented in the report An act on operational support between Sweden and Finland (SOU 2018:31).



The date of the proposed legislation’s entry into force is 1 August 2020.



