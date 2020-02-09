China Military Conducts Combat-Ready Patrol to Address Current Security Situation Across Taiwan Strait

(Source: China Military Online; issued Feb 09, 2020)

BEIJING --- The Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to conduct combat-ready patrol on Sunday, said Air Force Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhi, Spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement.



According to the spokesperson, multiple weapons and equipment including destroyers, frigates, bombers, fighter jets, and early warning aircraft had participated in the patrol in a bid to test the integrated combat capability of multiple services. Among them, the Air force’s aircraft had flown through the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait and conducted targeted combat training.



The spokesperson said that Taiwan and its affiliated islands are the sacred and inalienable part of China's territory. The Chinese military’s combat-ready patrol is completely legitimate and is the necessary action taken to address the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and safeguard China's sovereignty.



The spokesperson also stressed that troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have the determination and ability to thwart all separatist activities for "Taiwan independence", and will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.



-ends-



