US Navy V-22 Program Demonstrates 'Speed to the Fleet' with First Delivery

AMARILLO, Texas --- The US Navy accepted the first CMV-22B Osprey this week, with fleet delivery to follow in 2021.



The government-industry team celebrated the acceptance milestone during a reveal ceremony Feb. 7 at Bell’s Assembly Center in Amarillo, Tx. The delivery milestone comes after only four years of design, production and first flight.



“There is nothing more important than delivering capabilities to the Fleet with speed,” said James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. “I am proud how the program and industry team have leveraged non-traditional approaches such as using existing MV-22 testing data to shrink the time in the CMV-22 acquisition cycle. The speed to get to this delivery milestone is a testament to the rigor and energy they put into the acquisition strategy and risk reduction initiatives during test and design.”



The CMV-22B is a variant of the MV-22B and is the replacement for the C-2A Greyhound for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission. The aircraft will be used to transport personnel, mail, supplies and high-priority cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea.



To meet the operational needs of the Navy, the test program proactively sought risk reduction opportunities leveraging the MV-22B for shipboard and high gross weight testing. In addition, the integrated test team is focused on delta testing, differences between the MV-22B and CMV-22B, shortening the overall test program.



Finally, the Navy stood up a Naval Aviation Training Support Group (NATSG) at MCAS New River, enabling the CMV-22 to utilize the infrastructure at Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron (VMMT) 204. These, combined with other “speed to the fleet” initiatives, allow for initial deployment just 18 months from first flight.



The first of two CMV-22B aircraft intended for developmental test recently ferried to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The aircraft is assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21, the squadron leading the developmental test efforts for the program. The first operational squadron, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, is scheduled to receive the aircraft this summer.



“Accepting the first aircraft and ferrying it to Patuxent River to continue developmental testing is a critical step forward for the program,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275). “Our government-industry team can be proud of this milestone as we prepare to put the CMV-22B through testing which will ensure it is ready to support the Navy anywhere around the world.”



HX-21 and Bell conducted the aircraft’s first flight in December prior to transiting cross-country to continue development test. The integrated test team, which includes pilots, aircrew, engineers and maintainers from HX-21, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Boeing and Bell, will conduct developmental test over the next year.



“The CMV-22B will enable the Navy to supply the carrier strike groups with what they need to project sea power, anytime, anyplace,” said Kelly.



The CMV-22B will be capable of transporting up to 6,000 pounds of cargo and/or personnel over a 1,150 nautical mile range. This expanded range is due to the addition of two new 60 gallon tanks installed in the wing for an additional 120 gallons of fuel and the forward sponson tanks were redesigned for additional capacity.



The CMV-22B variant has a beyond line-of-sight high frequency radio, a public address system for passengers, and an improved lighting system for cargo loading. The aircraft will also be capable of internally transporting the F-35C Lightning II engine power module.



PMA-275 manages the cradle to grave procurement, development, support, fielding and disposal of the tiltrotor program systems for the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force's Special Operations Forces and U.S. Navy.



Bell Boeing Host First Reveal Ceremony for CMV-22B Osprey

AMARILLO, Texas --- The Navy has received the first CMV-22B Osprey built by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, and Boeing. The latest variant brings proven tiltrotor capabilities designed specifically for carrier fleet operations.



“The CMV-22 Osprey brings expanded capabilities not only to the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission but to the high-end fight. We are anxious to get it to the fleet and show off its immense capabilities and agile flexibility.” said U.S. Navy Capt. Dewon Chaney, Commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing.



The CMV-22B is unique in the Osprey family with the ability to carry up to 6,000 pounds and cover more than 1,150 nautical miles. It is the only aircraft that can land on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier with the F-35C engine power module safely secured inside its fuselage and provide roll-on/roll-off delivery. Expanded sponsons increase fuel capacity and enable the CMV-22B to provide enhanced logistical capability anywhere in the world.



“This CMV-22 first delivery marks a new milestone with our U.S. Navy customer providing unmatched versatility in an aviation platform,” said Chris Gehler, Bell V-22 Vice President and Bell Boeing Deputy Program Director. “Bell Boeing, our dedicated employees, and Team Osprey are proud to support our US government customer in bringing this unique capability to the fleet.”



The CMV-22 completed several milestones leading to the first reveal ceremony. The CMV-22B accomplished its first flight in December 2019 and on Feb. 2, the first developmental test model arrived at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD to continue developmental testing. Over the last several months, the Navy and Marine Corps team has been working and training together at MCAS Miramar in preparation for CMV-22 deliveries.



“Navy maintainers and aircrew have embedded in multiple squadrons within Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, with significant benefit to both Navy personnel and our squadrons. This integration has been so successful, and created such a tight-knit team, that we currently have members of the upcoming Navy squadron integrated into one of our forward-deployed units,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eric Garcia, MAG-16 commanding officer. “This clearly demonstrates the professionalism and dedication by all members of the "Blue and Green" team and bodes well for further integration of Navy and Fleet Marine Forces as we prepare to employ the CMV-22’s vast capabilities at home and abroad.”



The U.S. Navy selected the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to replace the C-2A Greyhound fleet for its carrier onboard delivery mission of transporting personnel and high-priority cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea. The CMV-22B will initially be based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego and later at Naval Air Station Norfolk.





