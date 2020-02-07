LUH Receives IOC, Fillip to Indigenous Programme

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 07, 2020)

LUCKNOW/BENGALURU --- The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) for its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) paving the way for its productionisation.



Mr R Madhavan, CMD, HAL received the IOC document from Mr G Sateesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman, DRDO at the ‘Bandhan’ programme held at ongoing DefExpo 2020 today in the presence of Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath and others.



Mr Madhavan said, “This is a momentous occasion for HAL. It reinforces our commitment towards indigenous R&D programs on self-reliance and enhancing operational effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL is fully geared up to fulfil the requirements of its customers in a time bound manner”.



Mr Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering & R&D, HAL, said the performance of basic configuration of LUH in all terrains and under all weather conditions is satisfactory and HAL is moving towards the next phase of integrating and flight testing of Mission & Role Equipment on LUH.



One LUH Prototype is part of flying display and another is part of static display at the DefExpo 2020.



LUH is a single engine, light weight, highly agile 3-Ton Utility Helicopter, indigenously designed & developed to meet the operational requirements of Indian Army & IAF. LUH will soon replace the ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.



Three prototypes have been built and cumulatively completed over 550 flights under various terrains and climatic conditions like cold weather, hot weather, sea-level and high altitude complying to stringent certification and user requirements.



Its endurance and reliability were established during the hot weather and high-altitude trials where in LUH was ferried from Bengaluru, covering over 7000 kms of distance and continuously flying for 17 days without any abnormalities.



-ends-



