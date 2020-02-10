Elbit Systems Awarded Contracts Worth $136 million to Supply Laser DIRCM Systems to Countries in Asia-Pacific

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued February 10, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded contracts worth approximately $136 million to provide customers in Asia-Pacific with airborne laser Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems. The contracts will be performed over a four-year period.



Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems from the MUSIC family, including the Company's infra-red missile warning systems. These contract awards follow recent awards to install DIRCM systems onboard Airbus A400 aircraft of the German Air Force and onboard NATO's Airbus A330 Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.



Elad Aharonson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, commented: "I believe that the recent string of contract awards, by a range of customers, to provide our mature DIRCM systems is a strong testament to the leading position we hold in this area."





