Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 07, 2020)

Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $655,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services supporting the Space and Missile Systems Center Development Corps Innovation & Prototype Operations at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.



This contract provides engineering, development, integration, and sustainment services supporting the current Ground System Enterprise throughout its evolution, including the transition to and buildout of Enterprise Ground Services.



Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; and Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by July 2, 2027.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five proposals received.



The Space and Missile Systems Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8818-20-D-0009).



-ends-



