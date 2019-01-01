Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 07, 2020)

Honeywell Inc., Clearwater, Florida, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with estimated ceiling of $3,517,000,000 for Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization (EGI/EGI-M) follow-on production and sustainment.



This contract provides production, sustainment and engineering technical services in support of the EGI/EGI-M system.



Work will be performed in Clearwater, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035.



This contract will allow foreign military sales. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $1,635,018 are being obligated for the first order of EGIs for the F-15 aircraft.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8576-20-D-0001).



