NASA Faults Boeing for ‘Critical Software Defects’ in Starliner (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Feb 07, 2020)

By Justin Bachman

NASA is reviewing Boeing Co.’s software engineering, and it doesn’t like what it sees.Lurking behind 1 million lines of code for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lies a deficient development process that led to two software flaws during a failed test flight, the U.S. space agency said Friday.The “critical software defects” -- either of which could have caused the uncrewed Starliner’s destruction -- prompted NASA to open a broad review of Boeing’s quality control.“The two software issues you all know about are indicators of the software problems but they are likely only symptoms, they are not the real problem,” said Doug Loverro, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s associate administrator overseeing human spaceflight.The assessment further pressures Boeing as it tries to show NASA it can fly people safely into space. The aerospace giant, already reeling from a deep crisis because of crashes of its 737 Max jetliner, is one of two contractors hired by NASA to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. The other, Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., completed an uncrewed test flight in March and aims to fly astronauts soon. (end of excerpt)-ends-