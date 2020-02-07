US Navy Selects Vendors for USV Family of Systems Contracts

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Feb 07, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- Naval Sea Systems Command selected 40 vendors for Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity - Multiple Award Contracts to support the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Family of Systems Feb. 5.



With a contract ceiling for all orders under this IDIQ-MAC at $982.1 million, the government intends to support, maintain and modernize Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) systems and subsystems to meet current and future operational requirements for Unmanned Maritime Systems under Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants.



NAVSEA issued a request for proposals for the IDIQ-MAC in April 2019. The selected respondents will comprise a pool of vendors eligible to compete for individual task and/or delivery orders under the IDIQ-MAC from within six USV Family of Systems Functional Areas: Payloads, Non-Payload Sensors, Mission Support Systems, Autonomy and Vehicle Control Systems, Ashore and Host Platform Elements, Logistics and Sustainment.



The USV Family of Systems includes the platforms and systems that comprise the U.S. Navy’s future unmanned surface fleet. Platforms include the Mine Countermeasures USV and Minehunting USVs, experimentation platforms such as the Sea Hunter USV, as well as the Medium and Large USVs that will be part of the Future Surface Combatant Force concept.



Current and planned systems include the Unmanned Influence Sweep System, surface towed sonar systems, and a mine neutralizing system that is still under development, along with their related subsystems and delivery systems.



The government intends to award Large USV, Medium USV and Mine Countermeasures USV platforms under separate contracts, and these are not included in this IDIQ-MAC.



The IDIQ-MAC will serve as the primary contractual method to procure supplies and services used to design, develop, fabricate, prototype, integrate, test, maintain, and support multiple variants of USV systems and subsystems within the USV Family of Systems. The IDIQ-MAC is intended to increase marketplace participation in these USV programs and ensure faster and more efficient turn-around time for task and delivery order deliveries.



The government intends to release multiple draft RFPs under the USV Family of Systems IDIQ-MAC in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Final RFPs are expected to follow shortly thereafter following the incorporation of industry feedback. The USV Family of Systems IDIQ-MAC base contracting vehicle has an initial ordering period of 60 months after date of contract award. If options are exercised, the IDIQ-MAC base contracting vehicle will extend to an ordering period of 120 months.



-ends-



