Anzac AMCAP on Track

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Feb 11, 2020)

Director General Major Surface Ships Commodore Rob Elliott recently paid a visit to HMAS Anzac to check on the progress of the latest Anzac Class Frigate to undergo its Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program at Henderson Shipyard, Western Australia.



Accompanied by the Anzac Ship’s Program Office Director, Mr Gary Watson, and the Alliance General Manager, Mr Russell Parker, Commodore Elliott toured the upgraded communications centre, operations room, and galley.



As part of the visit, Commodore Elliott was given an in-depth insight into the upgraded capabilities provided by the SEA1442 Phase 4 project (Maritime Communications Modernisation) and SEA1448 Phase 4B (Anzac Air Search Radar Replacement) project.



Anzac Weapons Electrical Engineering Officer Lieutenant Commander Chris Bobridge said the visit provided an excellent opportunity for Commodore Elliott to gauge the progress of the ship’s AMCAP.



“It was a privilege to show Commodore Elliott the upgrades taking place on board Anzac,” he said.



“It also gave the command team the opportunity to discuss our current working arrangements and the efficiency of the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA).”



The aim of AMCAP is to upgrade and update the capability of the Anzac Class Frigates to maintain relevance, and to ensure the class remains effective until the introduction of the Hunter Class Frigates.



There are three major elements of the upgrade, that is, a new communications suite, the new air search radar, and the platform systems remediation (PSR).



The PSR will see the upgrade of systems such as the propulsion control, fridges, waste management, and water production.



The AMCAP upgrade is a WAMA project which is a four-way alliance between the Commonwealth’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, Saab Australia, BAE Systems and Naval Ship Management Australia.



