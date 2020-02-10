Future Warfare ‘Integrated Warrior’ Strategy Launches at Shrivenham.

(Source: British Army; issued Feb 10, 2020)

Today at the Joint Services Command and Staff College (JSCSC) at Shrivenham in Wiltshire, the Director General Joint Force Development, Air Marshal Edward Stringer CB, CBE, hosted the launch of the ‘Integrated Warrior’ event.



‘Integrated Warrior’ is the name being given by Defence to the co-ordination of developmental activity associated with Defence Experimentation. The launch brought together a broad community of strategic thinkers, horizon scanners, and concept developers from across Defence, industry, and academia.



Together they examined Defence’s vision for a programme of scientific, experimentation, and test and evaluation activity, inviting industry to integrate its research and development effort where possible. Fundamentally, the purpose of the event is to explore new ‘theories of winning’ and in doing so provide evidence to inform strategies, force structures, and balance of investment decisions going forward.



Key note speakers at the event included the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter GCB, CBE, DSO, ADC Gen, the Minister for Defence Procurement, The Hon. James Heappey MP, and the Commander Strategic Command, General Sir Patrick Sanders KCB, CBE, DSO, ADC Gen.



