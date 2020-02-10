Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Project

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 10, 2020)

Major structural and outfitting work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) has been completed. Major milestone activities including starting of Main Propulsion machinery and trials of Power Generation machinery have been completed.



Trials of other ship’s equipment and systems are presently in progress.



Ship’s targeted delivery was affected due to delay in supply of aviation equipment from Russia.



Indian Navy acquires various ships/weapons/equipment including the carrier-based Aircraft in accordance with the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (MCPP) and Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP).



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Dr Amar Patnaik in Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-



