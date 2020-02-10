Leonardo DRS Wins Contract Worth up to $808 Million to Provide C5ISR Interconnection Equipment

(Source: Leonardo DRS Inc.; issued Feb 10, 2020)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth up to $808 million to provide a suite of electronic products to link C5ISR equipment to combat vehicles across the armed services and to satisfy interconnection requirements for federal agencies.



Under the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity Interconnection Equipment Contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Land, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, Leonardo DRS would deliver wiring harnesses, installation kits, cable assemblies, cabling, connectors and services. The products will be delivered to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies in the United States government.



The products are key components of U.S. military vehicle architectures and are used to connect vehicle C5ISR systems, tactical computer systems, networks, radio systems, and weapon systems.



“We are pleased to have been awarded this opportunity to continue our proud legacy as a provider of critical core equipment necessary to the reliable operation of Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems for our men and women in uniform,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business. “By leveraging our manufacturing center of excellence, we are able to provide best-value high-quality products with on-time delivery to our customers.”





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Its Land Electronics business unit Provides C4I Network computing and integrated situational awareness, as well as state-of-the-art embedded diagnostics, vehicle power management and combat vehicle integration products and services. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



