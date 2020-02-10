Pentagon “Topline” Is Still on the Upswing at $705.4 Billion!

(Source: Tax Payers for Common Sense; issued Feb 10, 2020)

The rate of growth in Pentagon spending has slowed, in accordance with last year’s budget agreement. But it hasn’t exactly skidded to a stop.



So-called “base” spending is requested at $636.4 billion for Fiscal Year 2021, an increase of a half of a percent over last year’s spending. Add to that the $69 billion in Overseas Contingency Operations spending and you get a grand total of a whopping $705.4 billion.



Just a reminder that this figure is for “Pentagon” spending, also called the “051 budget line” by budget nerds. There are a whole host of items that comprise “National Security” spending (the 050 budget line) such as the enormous amount of money at the Department of Energy that is spent on nuclear weapons. We’ll be writing about all that and more as details of the budget come out.



Stay tuned and, meanwhile, refresh yourself on what “topline” spending means by reading our handy Fact Sheet.



