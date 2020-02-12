Saab Australia Delivering ‘Next Generation’ Combat Management System to Navy

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 12, 2020)

In another major milestone for the Morrison Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan, Defence has signed an Enterprise Partnering Agreement with Saab Australia to deliver their ‘Next Generation’ Combat Management System.



The agreement forms part of the Morrison Government’s multi-billion dollar strategic enterprise approach to naval combat systems.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Saab’s ‘Next Generation’ Combat Management System is a critical element of a ship’s fighting capability and will help to ensure Navy can protect Australia in the decades ahead.



“Our Government is committed to ensuring our Navy is fully equipped to protect Australia from future threats,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This commitment will enhance surface fleet interoperability and lethality, and support the ability to operate as a joint force with our coalition partners and allies.”



The Saab ‘Next Generation’ Combat Management System will be delivered across Navy’s fleet including the ANZAC class frigates, new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels and Supply class replenishment ships.



Saab Australia will also leverage their ‘Next Generation’ Combat Management System experience in the development of the Australian interface to the Aegis system, for the Hunter class frigates and the Hobart class destroyers.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said it was a great sign to see such advanced capability being developed here in Australia.



“For more than 30 years, Saab Australia has established a strong relationship with Navy in delivering the combat management systems for the ANZAC class frigates and Canberra class Landing Helicopter Dock vessels,” Minister Price said.



“This system was designed in Australia and is contributing to the build-up of our sovereign capability, which is crucial to delivering our Naval Shipbuilding Plan.”



-ends-



