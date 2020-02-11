Elbit Systems Selected to Provide Airborne EW Systems to the German Air Force

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Feb 11, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems announced today that it was selected by the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support to support the preliminary design of Airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) self-protection systems for the CH‑53 GS/GE transport helicopters, as part of the platform upgrade program led by Airbus Helicopters. Mature and combat proven, the EW systems to be provided include Elbit Systems’ unified, digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and EW Controllers (EWC).



Elbit Systems’ digital RWR and EWC rapidly detect and accurately locate a wide range of impinging enemy threats, even in a dense EW environment, enabling reliable and timely warning to the aircrew. The digital RWR and EWC feature complete and independent threat programmability enabling seamless update of emitter libraries as well as flight data recording for pilot debriefing and training. Their low size, weight and power, as well as low life cycle costs, further increase the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the systems.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



-ends-



