Displayed at the Singapore Airshow 2020, PTDI Exhibition CN-235 Gunship

(Source: PT Dirgantara Indonesia; issued Feb 13, 2020)

Corporate Communications & Promotion Manager, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero), Adi Prastowo ensured that PT Dirgantara Indonesia continued to take part in the Singapore Airshow 2020 event at the Changi Exhibition Center, Singapore. This prestigious aerospace exhibition opened Tuesday, 11 February 2020 and will last until 16 February 2020.



In the midst of the vigilant status of the corona virus in Singapore, PT DI insisted on participating in the exhibition to promote your company's products and services. One of the superior products on display is the CN-235 Gunship aircraft.



"PTDI's participation in efforts to expand marketing and increase sales of various products and services, such as CN235-220, NC212i and N219 Nurtanio aircraft and Aircraft Maintencance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) services," Adi Prastowo was quoted as saying on Tuesday. February 11, 2020.



Adi said the PTDI booth in Hall B Number G39 would be exhibited by the CN-235 Gunship. This aircraft uses the General Electric CT7-9C3 turboprop engine which will be armed using a single 30 mm caliber canon.



Gunship CN-235 type aircraft is intentionally developed to follow market needs and meet a number of needs. Starting from providing fire support for ground troops, SAR, sea surveillance, and border patrols. "As for some countries that are used as potential customers, such as the Philippines, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Senegal," Adi said.



Adi said, PT DI booth visitors at the Singapore Air Show 2020 event could also get information about aircraft maintenance and repair service capabilities carried out by their subsidiary, PT Nusantara Turbine & Propulsion (NTP). "NTP, a subsidiary of PTDI which participated in the exhibition, has a trusted advantage in the fields of engineering, maintenance, repair and repair of gas turbines and rotating equipment," he said.



Previously, some participants reduced delegation members and even completely withdrew from the largest aerospace exhibition in Asia. The reason, the corona virus outbreak that has spread to Singapore, until the government raises its status to orange alias alert.



Bloomberg reported that Boeing and Airbus reduced the number of delegations they sent to the Singapore Airshow 2020. "The executive meeting they scheduled Monday, 10 February 2020 has also been canceled," the Bloomberg report said, Tuesday, 11 February 2020.



The more extreme step was chosen by Lockheed Martin Corp, an F-35 fighter aircraft manufacturer that totally withdrew from the Singapore Airshow 2020 activity. "Likewise, aircraft manufacturers from China Commercial Aircraft Corporation from China who chose to withdraw from the aerospace exhibition."



“Because I was afraid of the spread of the Corona virus, the Singapore Airshow 2020 committee also limited the number of tickets they printed. This is to avoid physical touch between the committee's hands with the participants and fellow participants.”



Singapore Airshow is one of the largest aerospace exhibitions in Asia. In 2018, Singapore Airshow succeeded in absorbing more than 54,000 visitors who spent US $ 247 million (around Rp.3.3 trillion) for accommodation and tickets during the exhibition two years ago. Aerospace industry players can understand if the Singapore Airshow 2020 will be empty of visitors and there will be no big business deal.



-ends-



