Canada Awards Contract for Coast Guard Radars

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 11, 2020)

CONCORD, Ontario -- The Canadian government announced a CAD40.1 million ($30.2 million) contract award to Felix Technology Inc., based in Concord, Ontario, for 36 new shore-based radars and related equipment for the Canadian Coast Guard.



The Oceans Protection Plan is funding 10 of the 11 new radars that will be located on the east and west coasts. New radars will also replace 23 systems that are nearing the end of their life cycle at Coast Guard posts across the country. In addition, two radars will be used for testing and training purposes.



The radar systems will be used at existing and new radar sites, Marine Communications Traffic Services (MCTS) Centers, the CCG College in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and the CCG operational network integration lab in Quebec City.



These new shore-based radars and equipment are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, including heavy winds, ice, and snow at high altitudes.



The Oceans Protection Plan is a CAD1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) commitment to improve marine safety, promote responsible shipping, protect Canada's marine environment and offer new possibilities for coastal communities.



