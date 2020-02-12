Leonardo: Telespazio Brasil to Build New Satellite Teleport in Maricá, State of Rio De Janeiro, Boosting its Next-Gen Satellite Services Offering

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 12, 2020)

RIO DE JANEIRO --- Leonardo, through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil, and the Maricà municipality represented by Codemar (Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Maricá), have announced an agreement to develop a new satellite teleport for telecommunications applications in the territory of Maricá (State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).



Codemar will lease a large parcel of land to Telespazio, which will design and build the telecommunication infrastructure required to host one of the largest and most advanced Ground Segment for new Satellites Operators in Latin America.



The new teleport will provide telecommunication services for the Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites as well as low latency, very high-bandwidth services for the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.



This new facility is well positioned to support the growth in demand and challenging requirements generated by the Oil & Gas sector in the region, as well to seize opportunities in other sectors such as government and maritime operations.





Maricá is investing in world-class infrastructures with the aim of becoming the new hub for the Oil & Gas sector, due to its strategic location and in order to support the sector’s growth in Bacia de Santos, the most important oil exploration field in Brazil.



Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) has been present in the Brazil through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil since 1997. Telespazio Brasil is a leading provider of satellite services on the Brazilian market. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the city where operates its Satellite Services Centers, and can count on its widespread presence throughout the country.



-ends-



