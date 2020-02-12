GA-ASI Hosts Spanish Suppliers as Part of Industry Day

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the Regional Government Department of Andalucía, Spain, through Extenda, held a Spanish Industry Day at GA-ASI’s Poway, California headquarters on February 11, 2020.



Twelve companies participated from the Andalucían aerospace industry. The event was organized by GA-ASI, a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, and Extenda, Andalucía’s export support agency.



During the event, the Andalucían companies learned about GA-ASI’s procurement process and supply chain dynamics, and presented their capabilities for potential support for GA-ASI RPA programs. The event gave GA-ASI an opportunity to learn about the Andalucían aviation industry’s capacities first-hand. GA-ASI supplies the MQ-9 RPA to the Spanish Air Force and is seeking to increase its number of Spanish defense industry suppliers.



“It’s been a great pleasure to host a cross-section of Spanish aerospace suppliers,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “As a global provider of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, GA-ASI is always enthusiastic about working with companies that share our drive for innovation.”



The following companies attended the event: Hispano Aeronautica, Sofitec composites, Airgrup, Aertec Solutions, Airtificial Aerospace & Defense, CiTD, DHV Technology, Integrasys SA, Seven Sols, AYESA Air Control, Alter Technologies and Malaga-based MADES also participated. GA-ASI and Extenda worked together on a similar event in 2017 in Malaga, Spain.





