Procurement Agencies of Korea, UK Sign Defense R&D Cooperation MOU

(Source: Korea Times; issued Feb 12, 2020)

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on research and development cooperation with the U.K. Defense and Security Organization (DSO), the two agencies announced Wednesday.



DAPA Director Wang Jeong-hong held a meeting with the U.K. Department for International Trade DSO Director Mark Goldsack and British Ambassador to Korea Simon Smith to discuss defense cooperation between the two countries and strategies to acquire advanced defense technologies.



"The two countries have successfully completed previous joint R&D, and have achieved substantial results by directly applying the results to the development of weapons systems," Wang said. "We expect the signing of the MOU to become an opportunity to elevate the level and scope of Korea-U.K. defense cooperation."



According to a joint statement, the Korean procurement agency is planning to secure core technologies applicable to advanced weapon systems through joint R&D between the two countries. The agencies said the MOU will serve as an institutional basis for cooperation across three specific areas: exchange of information on defense science and technology; exchange of scientists and engineers; and joint R&D across basic, applied and system levels.



-ends-



