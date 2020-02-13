NSPA Awards INDRA a Performance Based Contract in Support of Air Defence Radars in Lithuania

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Feb 13, 2020)

On 13 February 2020, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) signed a Performance Based - Contractor Logistic Support (PB-CLS) contract with the Spanish company INDRA. The contract covers the complete life cycle support of three long range air surveillance radars in the Republic of Lithuania.



A total of 19 years of support provision structured in four initial years, followed by three-year options, in which NSPA will monitor INDRA’s performance through a set of indicators of effectiveness. The PB-CLS concept is embedded in the system design from the early acquisition stages.



The goal is to create incentives throughout the system life cycle for all stakeholders, and notably industry, to optimize system supportability and life cycle cost in all design and support decision. NSPA has extensive experience in the implementation of this concept in air defence systems in several NATO nations.



The procurement phase of the radars was led by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), with NSPA leading the acquisition logistics aspects for PB-CLS implementation. The contract is the result of the excellent collaboration among all stakeholders throughout all the phases of the project.



-ends-



